Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

