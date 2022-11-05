Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,139 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 89,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NVS stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

