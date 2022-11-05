Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,127 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

SHEL stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

