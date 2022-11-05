Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 388 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

