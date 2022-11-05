Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 227.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 61,575 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 215,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 54,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,359.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 321,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 299,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

