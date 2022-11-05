Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.