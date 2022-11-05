Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $124.35 and last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 31527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.36.

The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 290,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

