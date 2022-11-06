125,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $3,698,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,780,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,492,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,955,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,567,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

