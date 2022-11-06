16,176 Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CureVac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CureVac by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.45. CureVac has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

