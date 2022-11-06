166,548 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

