20,789 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

SON stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

