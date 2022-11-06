3,182 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

