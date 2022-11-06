322,999 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 544,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

