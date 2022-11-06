32,898 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.