3,755 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

