3,842 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

