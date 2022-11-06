41,823 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

