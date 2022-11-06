4,231 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 384,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

ALLETE Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ALE opened at $55.28 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

