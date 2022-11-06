565,467 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.23% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

See Also

