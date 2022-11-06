68,838 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

