7,072 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

