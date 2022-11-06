81,877 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $18.39 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

