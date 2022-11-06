86,379 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 86,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air
Sealed Air Stock Up 5.0 %
SEE opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.
Sealed Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.
Sealed Air Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sealed Air (SEE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.