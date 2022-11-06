AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABCL opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

