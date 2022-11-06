abrdn plc Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Robert Half International by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 241,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3,825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CL King cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

