abrdn plc Buys 5,370 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $341.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.90.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

