abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

