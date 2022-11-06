abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

ZBRA stock opened at $230.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

