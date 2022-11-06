abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

