abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

abrdn plc cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

