abrdn plc Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

