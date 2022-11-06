abrdn plc Has $4.89 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.