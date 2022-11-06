abrdn plc Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Owens Corning by 90.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:OC opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

