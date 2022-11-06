abrdn plc Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

abrdn plc grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $137.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

