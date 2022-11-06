abrdn plc Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

