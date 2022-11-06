abrdn plc Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.