abrdn plc Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.