abrdn plc Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $284.99 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

