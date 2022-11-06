abrdn plc Has $6.51 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,509 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of REG opened at $63.57 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.