abrdn plc Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

