abrdn plc Has $6.88 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $180.93 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

