abrdn plc Has $7.47 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

abrdn plc cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 462.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 610,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,714,000 after buying an additional 562,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

Twitter Stock Performance

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $55.64.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

