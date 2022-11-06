abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

