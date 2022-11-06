abrdn plc Lowers Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 226,863 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

