abrdn plc Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of AME opened at $135.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

