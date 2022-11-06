abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 31,383 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.00. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

