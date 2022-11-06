abrdn plc Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $28.93 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

