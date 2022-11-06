abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.
SHLS stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.38 and a beta of 2.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
