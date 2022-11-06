abrdn plc Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.02 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $164.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.