abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

WEC opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

